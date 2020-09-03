‘Emergency Call’: ABC Orders Real-Life 911 Series With Luke Wilson

RELATED STORIES

ABC is getting its own 9-1-1 series, albeit with a twist: It’s unscripted!

The network announced Thursday that Emergency Call, an hour-long docuseries that chronicles “the first… crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America’s heroic 911 call takers,” will premiere Monday, Sept. 29 at 10/9c, following Dancing With the Stars. (Check out the teaser trailer above.)

Luke Wilson (Stargirl) will serve as host.

As previously reported, ABC is launching its COVID-compromised new season with an all-unscripted slate that includes the return of The Bachelorette, DWTS and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, as well as the premiere of the previously announced Supermarket Sweep reboot hosted by Saturday Night Live alumna Leslie Jones.

ABC’s scripted series, many of which got a late start due to the pandemic, will return later this fall.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help [and] people who save people,” Wilson said in a statement. “When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project.”