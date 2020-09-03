Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19



Dwayne Johnson, who is the world’s highest-paid actor, took to Instagram to share a moving video this morning. The Rock revealed that he and his wife, along with their two kids, tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks back but are now on the other side of their illness. He said in the video that this was nothing like anything he had experienced before because it involved the well being of his family.

He said, “I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.” He added, “But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it. We are on the other side. We are no longer contagious. And we are — thank God — we are healthy.”





Like millions of his fans, we too are glad to hear the news that he and his loved ones are now out of danger.