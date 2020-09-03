Dulquer Salmaan’s lockdown hair makes the actor look hotter

2020 surely taught all of us a lot of new things thanks to the lockdown. While some learnt how to chop off the hair at home and became budding hairstylists watching videos, some decided to grow their hair wild. Our male actors usually get their hair styled according to their roles but due to the lockdown, they could have some fun with their hair and style it the way they liked.

Recently Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account to share several pictures where he’s seen flaunting his lockdown hair. The actor who’s usually seen in a cropped hair-style is seen flaunting his long curly hair. The actor shared a series of photos on Instagram and we must say that the actor looks hotter in this lockdown avatar. Captioning his pictures saying ‘Rocking some curls,’ and another one ‘Curls galore,’ Dulquer looks hot and dishy in his look. Don’t you agree… check it out for yourself.







Dulquer was last seen in Varane Avashyamund and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Both the film got him some rave reviews when released theatrically and when dropped on OTT platforms they were seen trending on the top slot for a long time. He will be next seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.