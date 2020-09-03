Dow in Biggest Slump Since June as Tech Bulls Scatter on Volatility Spike By .com

.com – The Dow closed sharply lower on Thursday as big tech stocks fell out of favor amid a jump in volatility and mixed economic data ahead of the key jobs report due Friday. 

The fell 2.78%, or 808 points, the was down 3.46%, while the slumped 4.96%.

A sea of red of washed over mega-cap tech stalwarts forcing traders to pull their bullish bets and reassess whether the recent run-up in the market was too much, too soon. 

Apple (NASDAQ:) fell about 8% to lead the move lower in the Fab 5 stocks, with Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) ending the day deep in the red. 

Sentiment on Google-parent Alphabet was further soured on reports that federal prosecutors could file an antitrust case against the tech giant as soon as this month.  

A sharp rise in volatility also rattled investors, with the , the so-called fear index, surging 25% to a nearly two-month high.

Energy joined the selloff late as oil prices struggled amid ongoing concerns over the strength of crude demand.

Better-than-expected jobs data and softer services growth did little to improve sentiment on the economic recovery a day ahead of the release of August’s nonfarm payrolls report.

The slowed to a reading of 56.9 last month, from 58.1 in July, missing economists’ forecasts for a reading of 57.

“The August ISM Non-Manufacturing report showed a modest decline to 56.9 from 58.1. Technically, this is the lowest level since the index began to improve coming out of the COVID-induced lockdowns in the Spring, but 56.9 is still a very strong outright reading,” Jefferies (NYSE:) said.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that fell to 881,000 in the week ended Aug. 28, beating forecasts of 950,000.

In other news, Help desk software provider Pagerduty (NYSE:) saw its narrower-than-expected quarterly loss overshadowed by softer full-year guidance, sending its shares down 26%.

