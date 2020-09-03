Diane Francis: Trudeau has bungled Canada’s COVID-19 response

Article content continued

The result is that workers are not returning to their jobs and employers cannot fill vacant positions. This is made worse by Trudeau’s Canada Emergency Student Benefit, which squandered billions giving fancy allowances to dependants from well-off households.

On top of it all, one can only guess at the extent of fraud, given such mismanagement. The Canada Revenue Agency was hacked to obtain social insurance and bank account numbers, which were used to apply for payments.

For instance, Leah Baverstock of Kitchener, Ont., was notified that she had been approved for CERB, even though she had never applied. “I didn’t apply. I’m still working. I phoned CRA and they gave me a list of people I had to call to let them know I have been a victim,” Baverstock told CTV News.

The Trudeau government says the benefits are taxable, but for most, this will prove to be a paid holiday. The government also says applicants will be vetted after the fact, which few believe will ever happen.

Having shut down Parliament to cover-up the We Charity fiasco, Trudeau is not being held accountable. And despite complaints by the public, business and provincial ministers, Trudeau only hints that more of the same is on the way in the speech from the throne on Sept. 23.

Despite prevailing wisdom, this country has not done an excellent job of battling COVID-19. Soon Canadians will realize that Trudeau has bungled the federal government’s role and is not fit to run a G7 country, or even a lemonade stand.