Demons blasted by Garry Lyon in stunning loss to Swans

Melbourne has once again found a way to incur the wrath of former club captain Garry Lyon, this time in a disappointing loss to the 15th placed Sydney Swans.

Coming into the match in eighth position on the ladder, Melbourne once again opened up an opportunity for teams below them to leapfrog them to a finals spot.

The Demons came out of the gates slowly and were thoroughly outclassed by a young Swans side, who ran out 10. 7. (67) to 6. 10. (46) winners at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

The game was effectively gone by half-time for the Demons, with Sydney kicking five unanswered goals in the second term, with Lyon left fuming in one particular stretch.

Sydney showed that it has a bright future, despite this year’s lowly ladder position (Getty)

“Look at the Melbourne players standing – they’ve given up here. They gave up and gave up again,” he said on Fox Footy’s coverage.

“That is the worrying sign, that is right on half-time.

“They’ve got plenty to worry about, that was almost as worrying as anything.

“This is such a Melbourne thing to be doing at the moment, as much as I hate to say it.

“Get themselves in the eight up against a team who are seen to be down below them, no intensity.”

Melbourne skipper Max Gawn missed a guilt-edged chance for a goal in the final quarter of the loss (Getty)

Swans defender Jake Lloyd was prolific once again in the back 50, finishing with 28 disposals, while veteran duo Luke Parker and Josh Kennedy added 24 disposals each.

Melbourne was left to rue its inaccurate kicking both in front of goal and around the ground, particularly in the final quarter.

With the game still up for grabs in the final 10 minutes, club captain Max Gawn and Ed Langdon both missed relatively simple set shots from inside 20m out, before Lewis Taylor put the result beyond doubt just minutes later.

While the Demons still maintain eighth spot, the GWS Giants could leapfrog them with a win over Carlton in Round 15.