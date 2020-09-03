Dak Prescott: Protesting should be individual decision

The NFL season is just a week away, and one of the biggest questions fans have is if teams and players will choose to protest by kneeling during the national anthem or even sitting out games. Dak Prescott says that each individual will need to decide how they want to speak out against systemic racism and police brutality, and that he will offer his support for whatever his teammates decide to do.

“That’s what this country is about, the freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself,” Prescott said. “We heard Mr. Jones [Cowboys owner Jerry Jones] talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do is express ourselves individually, but love and support one another collectively.”

Since the death of George Floyd in police custody earlier this year, professional athletes have stood up in support of social justice like never before, with players in every major sport speaking out and acting up in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., caused a league-wide player strike in the NBA, along with NHL, MLB and MLS games being postponed.

The NFL has been in a unique position, as the season has not started yet. While multiple teams canceled practices last month in protest, there have not yet been opportunities for players to sit out of an actual game. Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones previously stated that players who kneel during the anthem may not be allowed to play, but it appears recent events have altered his attitude.