Could fall sports resume with Pac-12 offering rapid COVID-19 tests?

On Thursday, the Pac-12 announced a partnership with Quidel Corp. that will provide student-athletes with daily coronavirus testing with rapid results.

The Pac-12, along with the Big Ten, postponed football and all fall sports on Aug. 11 because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been rumored throughout the week that one or both leagues could allow football programs to return to play in either October or November.

In the prepared statement, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said:

“This is a major step toward the safe resumption of Pac-12 sport competitions. The availability of a reliable test that can be administered daily, with almost immediate results, addresses one of the key concerns that was expressed by our medical advisory committee, as well as by student-athletes, coaches, and others. At the same time, our partnership with Quidel, the industry leader in point-of-care antigen testing, will provide crucial research data that will benefit our members’ communities as well as the entire country.”

The conference statement added:

“At the time the Pac-12 CEO Group voted to postpone sport competitions, they cited the need for ‘more frequent testing, performed closer to game time, and with more rapid turn-around time,’ particularly in light of the uncertainties regarding the long-term effects of COVID-19. The access to daily testing addresses those concerns.”

As of the evening of Sept. 3, all Pac-12 fall sports programs remain idle through at least the end of the year.