Climate activists glue themselves to street outside British parliament By

LONDON () – Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group glued themselves to street entrances at the British parliament on Thursday, a reporter at the scene said.
The activists said the government had done little to reach its own “inadequate targets” so they had to take action to ensure politicians took what they cast as the environmental emergency seriously.
Police made some arrests.
