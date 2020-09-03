China foreign ministry will make ‘legitimate responses’ to U.S. curbs on diplomats By

BEIJING () – China will make “legitimate responses” according to the situation to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese diplomats, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily briefing on Thursday.
The United States said on Wednesday it would require senior Chinese diplomats to get State Department approval before visiting U.S. university campuses or holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside mission grounds.
