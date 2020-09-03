Cheer’s La’Darius Marshall Gets Support From Teammates After Saying He’s Lost His ”Fight”

The cast of Cheer is lifting up La’Darius Marshall after he shared an emotional message to Instagram about losing his “fight.”

On Thursday, Sept. 3, La’Darius took to Instagram to share a “message to my people.”

“Ladarius Marshall is floating away, going away, fading away. I have hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here,” he wrote. “I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it. What’s left of me is nothing, I’m empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life.”

The cheerleader added that he no longer desires to “seem happy” or create a false representation of himself on social media. “I am not what my media shows. I’m a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war. Carry on with life, but keep me in your memories,” he continued.