Captain Kirk William Shatner hints at Star Trek return and Outer Hebrides visit plan

He set phasers to stun on countless occasions and travelled with the crew of the USS Enterprise to the outer reaches of the universe.

For decades, his interstellar adventures have captured the hearts and minds of film and TV audiences as he battled Klingons and Romulans, navigated asteroid showers and escaped from black holes.

Now, the only place Star Trek legend William Shatner, at 89, wants to boldly go is the Outer Hebrides.

Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the hit TV show and numerous movies, has given up trekking the globe as well the final frontier.

But he admits Scotland’s ancient caves and standing stones are still on his bucket list of adventures.

Shatner, who is currently presenting Sky History TV series The UnExplained and is also about to relaunch a questionable pop career, said: “I read a lot about the Hebrides islands including a cave that you really can’t get to unless you use modern equipment.

“Yet people lived there 50,000 years ago. We know that because of the markings inside the caves that are 50,000 years old.

“These mysteries are all around us and we’re tapping into them.

“It’s unexplained. It’s fascinating to me and I’d love to see them.”

Shatner, who is enjoying life under semi-lockdown at his stunning ranch-style home in Californa, added: “Other than that, my longing is for peace and quiet.









“There’s nothing I long for at the moment. Where else would I go?

“Listen, I am one of the very few fortunate people.

“Right now, through one window, I can see the whole of the west of the San Fernando valley.

“Behind me there’s another window and we can see the whole of the east of the San Fernando valley.

“I can get in a car and go visit a horse and not touch anybody and get on a horse and ride all morning and come back and talk with you and feel that I’ve done something.

“I have travelled so much over the years that to be able to spend in my home with the things I have acquired over so many years – including the lifeforms and the artforms – I’m totally content to be here.”

The veteran actor first fell in love with Scotland during a post-war trip for a role as Henry V at the Edinburgh festival.

He returned days before the UK went into lockdown in March for a screening of the film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall, after which he answered questions on his life and career.









Shatner said: “That movie reaches for your heart and that’s why it has remained popular. It’s a good story.

“People react to it. I think it’s the emotional identification.

“The first I was in Scotland was not long after the war.

“I came to Glasgow and to Edinburgh. I was a hungry young actor with no money and the people couldn’t do enough for us.

“I remember the people of Scotland were so friendly and kind.

“I got to taste the haggis and we ate in a family restaurant in Edinburgh.

“The hospitality was unforgettable.

“Back then, I was an actor who did Shakespeare and who also did farce.

“We did Henry V at the Edinburgh festival and had a wonderful .”

Shatner began his career as the business manager of the Mountain Playhouse in Montreal before joining the Canadian repertory theatre in Ottawa.

He made his film debut in 1951 and co-starred alongside Yul Brynner in 1958 film The Brothers Karamazov.

Fame beckoned as Captain James Tiberius Kirk in the Star Trek TV series that ran from 1966 to 1969. He then starred in seven Star Trek movies from 1979 until 1994.

“Star Trek was and continues to be a phenomenon,” he said. “It’s absolutely unique in showbusiness and keeps going on.

“I think that most of the it was an intelligent show and that humans existing 300 years from now is a hopeful note. A positive note.”

In 1982, he took on another major TV role as a detective in TJ Hooker.

He won an Emmy in 2005 for his role as Danny Crane in Boston Legal.

Now, with seven decades of acting under his belt, he’s even hinted that he may play Captain James T Kirk one final in a forthcoming JJ Abrams movie based on Gene Roddenberry’s sci-fi characters.

But only if they can explain his character coming back to life after being killed off in the 1994 movie Star Trek Generations.

He said: “Nobody has ever approached me about doing another Star Trek. The actors that have been on revivals of Star Trek in a so-called cameo were gratuitous.

“They didn’t belong there.

“It offered the plot no furthering and I wouldn’t want to do that.

“So, if with the Captain Kirk character, all these years later, you can get a rationale for looking the way I am and being somewhere in space and arriving on camera, I’ll get you JJ’s address and you can send a letter to that effect.

“But you might not recognise me and I dwell on that.”

The acting legend recorded an album featuring his spoken work versions of classic hits in 1968, including The Beatles’ Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds and Bob Dylan’s Mr Tambourine Man.

Now he is talking his way through a raft of blues standards on his fourth album, The Blues, out on October 2.

Despite turning 90 next year, he says the prospect of a pop career has given him a new lease of life.

Top guitarists have helped out including Deep Purple’s Ritchie Blackmore, and ex-Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers member Jeff Baxter.

Shatner said: “I’ve been experimenting all along the way.

“An autobiographical album is in the making but another one that has been made is called The Blues and is my attempt to discover the blues.

“So there are two albums.

“Making these albums, I’ve got two guys In New York, a lyricist and a musician. The legend is that older people dry up, older people lose their passion and it isn’t necessarily so.

“I’m in more of a creative frenzy now than I’ve ever been and I’m creating beautiful, imaginative stuff.

“I’m working at a full range and being as creative as I’ve ever been in this lockdown.

“I have the ability to work out here so I work out. I’ve lost weight. I feel better than I have felt in a long .

“I look better than I have in a long .”