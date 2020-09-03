Capgemini sees 2020 revenue 12.5-14%, citing gradual second-half recovery By

© . The logo of Capgemini is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris



() – French consulting and IT services provider Capgemini (PA:) said on Thursday it expected revenue growth at constant exchange rates of between 12.5% and 14.0% this year as it sees gradual recovery in the second half of the year.

In July, Chief Executive Officer Aiman Ezzat said the French group expected “a gradual recovery” in the third and fourth quarter, but offered no detailed targets when the group reported its preliminary results.

Capgemini also said it expected an operating margin reduction of 0.6 to 0.9 points compared to the 2019 rate of 12.3%. It reported its net profit declined by 20% to 311 million euros ($367.20 million) in the first half of the year.