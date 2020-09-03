Caitlyn Jenner on Divorce, Transitioning and More: 5 Big Admissions From Rob Lowe’s Podcast

2. Confronting Her True Self

“For about four and a half years, I just tried my best to deal with it,” Caitlyn expressed. “Honestly, I thought I would transition before I’m 40.”

Continuing on this subject, Caitlyn revealed that she underwent hormones and electrolysis. At this point, Caitlyn said the media began to notice a change in her appearance.

“I would cross-dress and go out, but I never ever talked to anybody,” she added. “I never talked to anybody, never did anything, never went anywhere, just drove around, you know? I got pretty good at it, so I never got caught.”

While Caitlyn was confronting her identity at this time, she noted that it caused her to be an absent parent.

“Those years, I was not a good parent,” Caitlyn shared. “I had four kids. I was too busy struggling with my own issues and my own self. I very much regret that, that I wasn’t there more for my young kids.”

However, as her 40th birthday drew closer, Caitlyn said she chose to take a step back from her transition plan. Not long after this, she met Kris.