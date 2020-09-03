Browns owner Jimmy Haslam exploring bid to buy Timberwolves?

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam is reportedly “exploring a bid” to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, which would make him one of the rare few who owns a team in multiple sports.

The Timberwolves were put up for sale by Glen Taylor, who purchased the majority ownership of the team in 1994, in July, and since then, several people have been linked to potentially buying the team, including former NBA MVP Kevin Garnett.

Daniel Straus, who was a former investor in the Memphis Grizzlies, has also been rumored to be interested in the team. The Straus Group was believed to be in exclusive talks to buy the team, but the window expired, allowing other potential buyers to re-enter the conversation.

Haslam, who is worth an estimated $2.9 billion, bought a minority interest in the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008 before reaching a deal with Browns former owner Randy Lerner to purchase the franchise for $1 billion. Since Haslam took over the team, the Browns have not experienced much success, with a 28-83-1 record over seven seasons.

Of course, the Timberwolves aren’t exactly the model of success in the NBA, as they currently own the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft and have only made the playoffs once since 2004, when they were knocked out of the first round in five games by the Houston Rockets in 2018.

According to reports, Taylor is looking for around $1.2 billion for the Timberwolves, and WNBA team Minnesota Lynx is expected to be a part of any deal.