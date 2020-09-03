Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers start time, results, news for 2020 round 17

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler is tipping a thrilling ‘battle of the young bucks’ as Kotoni Staggs and Steven Crichton are set to come up against each other in tonight’s clash between the Broncos and the Panthers.

The table-topping Panthers will look to put one hand firmly on the 2020 minor premiership when they travel to Suncorp Stadium to kick off round 17.

While Eight Immortal Andrew Johns was tipping a 36-point blow-out in favour of the Mountain Men, Fittler was more interested in the smaller personal battles happening out on the field.

“There’s a couple of good matchups in this one,” Fittler told WWOS.

“Fifita and Liam Martin, they’ll be on the same side of the field.

“And the other one is Kotoni Staggs and Steven Crichton – a couple of the young bucks. so that will be interesting to watch that.”