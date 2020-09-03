Brazil’s coronavirus cases pass the four million mark: ministry By

© . FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro
BRASILIA () – Brazil has recorded more than 4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 43,773 new cases and 834 deaths from the disease caused by the virus reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.
Brazil has registered 4,041,638 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 124,614, according to ministry data, in the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.
