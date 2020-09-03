Bitcoin price, stocks and gold plunge in tandem — What’s next? By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price, stocks and gold plunge in tandem — What’s next?
The price of (BTC), the , and gold all fell simultaneously on Sept. 3. The sentiment around the markets remains cautiously negative after the drop.
Two factors likely triggered the abrupt decline of Bitcoin by over 8% on the day. First, miners sold off unusually large amounts of BTC in a short period. Second, the has started to recover from a key multi-year support area.
