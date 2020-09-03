Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By .com

© . Bitcoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $10,340.9 by 19:29 (23:29 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, down 10.37% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $196.1B, or 56.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $241.2B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $10,340.9 to $11,442.7 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 6.28%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $30.0B or 21.55% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $10,340.8516 to $12,045.8975 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 47.96% from its all-time high of $19,870.62 set on December 17, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $383.25 on the .com Index, down 14.46% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0017 on the .com Index, a gain of 0.06%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $43.9B or 12.67% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $13.9B or 4.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.