Best Oculus Quest Grips for Beat Saber 2020

These Custom-made VBlades Sword Grips from Freestyle3D on Etsy are the absolute best Beat Saber grips you’re going to find. They’ve not only got an attractive design, but they’re incredibly well built too, with well over one thousand reviews on Etsy alone, most of which are five out of five stars. On top of a great build and size, VBlades Sword Grips come in several colors that you can choose from to customize the experience further. The only downside is that you can’t custom mix-and-match colors, as the only dual-color option available is red & blue. Thankfully, though, those are the right colors for Beat Saber!