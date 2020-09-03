Best Labor Day Smartphone Deals 2020: Apple and Samsung

One of the reasons we look forward to Labor Day weekend, beyond the time off and the barbecues, are the Labor Day sales. This summer has not been an easy one, and retailers really want to get us into the back-to-work and back-to-school modes with some terrific discounts on the best tech out there. Even before Labor Day, we’ve seen some amazing smartphone deals, but with the holiday upon us, retailers are really offering up some great chances to take advantage of Labor Day smartphone deals. Here’s your chance to load up on iPhones and Galaxy smartphones.

Today’s best Labor Day smartphone deals

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Verizon) — Free with unlimited plan, was $400

— was $400 Blu Vivo XI+ (Unlocked) — $150, was $250

— was $250 Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB (Verizon) — As low as $150 with eligible trade-in, $650 ($27/month) without, was $1,000

— was $1,000 Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB (AT,amp;T) — As low as $300 ($10/month) with eligible trade-in, $450 ($15/month) without, was $1,000

— was $1,000 Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked) — $300 with activation, was $350

— was $350 OnePlus 7T (T-Mobile, Unlockable) — $449, was $599

— was $599 Google Pixel 4 (Unlocked) — $549, was $799

— was $799 Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (Unlocked) — $600, was $750

— was $750 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 128GB (Unlocked) — $1,000 plus free $200 Target gift card

— Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra — Up to $1,000 off with trade-in and qualifying activation

How to choose a new smartphone

Chances are, especially if you’re investing in an iPhone, this is a smartphone you’re going to have for some time, and you want to make sure you’re getting the one that’s best for you. To do so, start by considering your needs and priorities.

Is it for business? Is it for everyday use? Do you mostly want it for social purposes, or for pics of your friends and the kids? How much Zoom will you be doing by mobile? Any smartphone from Apple or Samsung is going to be able to handle any of these tasks, but you want the phone that’s going to be most efficient in the areas you care about.

Think about the basics: How big of a screen do you want (if you’re planning on streaming a ton of Netflix, you might want a bigger screen)? Do you like using one hand so that the other one is free? What’s more important to you: An amazing camera or long battery life? How much music and photos and video content do you like to carry with you everywhere, as opposed to needing to download it from the cloud? Do you travel a ton? All of these factors are great starting points to figure out the basic direction for your phone choice. For example, if you’re someone who’s planning on watching a ton of content and doesn’t care at all about using a phone with one hand, you can start your search with the phones with the largest screens.

Another important consideration is the operating system. With Samsung and Apple, it’s a decision between Android and iOS, respectively. Take a look at your other smart devices. If your home and life run on Apple products, you might want to lean toward an iPhone, and the reverse if your smart gadgets are more of a mix or lean toward Android. Also, Apple is fanatic about making sure you can always get the latest update, easily; Android not so much. Keep compatibility in mind.

Some other aspects to keep in mind: Consider durability. If you’re someone who has a habit of breaking phones and screens, maybe you want something a little sturdier, less expensive (or at least a great case). We tend to look at our phones a lot, so make sure the screen is at least HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels). Decide what kind of performance you need and then measure this against the phone’s processor and its RAM. When it comes to the camera, the choices can overwhelm you; feel free to test and read our reviews to see which one is best for you. If you’re looking at Android, be aware of bloatware or hobbled features; these phones can come with unwanted apps you cannot uninstall. When it comes to the battery, don’t just go by the numbers; contrast those against the size of the screen, the resolution, and the software to mediate the demands on your phone. Finally, you need to think about space. Most phones start at 16GB so you should ask yourself how much “stuff” (music, videos, photos) you need to carry on your phone and shop accordingly.

