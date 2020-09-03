‘Batman’ movie starring Robert Pattinson halts filming over coronavirus case

AT,amp;T Inc.’s Warner Bros. halted filming of “The Batman” after a member of the production tested positive for the coronavirus — apparently the movie’s star, Robert Pattinson.

After Warner Bros. said earlier Thursday that the infection of an unidentified person caused a temporary pause to filming, Vanity Fair,nbsp;reported,nbsp;that Pattinson was that person.

Warner Bros. declined to comment on whether Pattinson was the production member who tested positive. The actor’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The Batman” was one of the biggest productions to resume after Covid-19 brought the industry to a halt in March. The latest shutdown shows studios are still grappling with how to keep workers safe.

The film, in which Pattinson plays the title role, is a key tentpole for Warner Bros. The studio had previously pushed back its release date to October 2021 from June 2021. The movie, being filmed in the U.K., still needs about three months to finish shooting, according to Variety.

Pattinson, 34, gave an interview to GQ magazine this spring in which he talked about his isolation during the pandemic lockdown, and his worries about the virus. “I went for a run around the park today,” he said. “I’m so terrified of being, like, arrested. You’re allowed to run around here. But the terror I feel from it is quite extreme.”

