Ayr Strategies Added as a Top 10 Weighted Holding in AdvisorShares’ Pure US Cannabis ETF Ayr CEO Jon Sandelman to Participate in Investor Webinar Tomorrow at 12:00pm ET

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRSF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), has been added as a top 10 weighted holding in AdvisorShares’ newly launched Pure US Cannabis ETF (Ticker: MSOS) . The Company is also among the ETF’s top five weighted MSOs.

MSOS commenced trading on the NYSE Arca Exchange on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 and is the first U.S.-listed active ETF that exclusively provides exposure to U.S. cannabis companies. The fund is AdvisorShares’ second dedicated cannabis investment strategy, following the successful launch of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (Ticker: YOLO) in April 2019. MSOS invests solely in regulated, domestic cannabis equity securities, allocating its portfolio among US MSOs and other domestic companies in the cannabis industry.

“We are honored to be included in AdvisorShares’ new ETF as one of the top five weighted MSOs and top ten overall holdings,” said Ayr CEO Jon Sandelman. “MSOS presents an excellent opportunity to broaden US cannabis exposure to new investors, and our significant weighting in the ETF speaks to our position as one of the most profitable MSOs in the country, as well as our continued operational strength. I look forward to discussing Ayr further with Dan Ahrens tomorrow during the AdvisorShares webinar.”

Sandelman will discuss Ayr’s growth prospects during AdvisorShares’ “Meet the New MSOS ETF” investor webinar, taking place tomorrow, September 4th at 12:00pm Eastern time. To register for the event, please click here .

