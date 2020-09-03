Australia v England T20 cricket Shane Warne Riley Meredith

Shane Warne has picked uncapped Tasmanian speedster Riley Meredith in his Australia T20 team to play England in the series opener on Saturday (3am AEST).

The spin king has long been an admirer of the 24-year-old, one of Australia’s quickest men with the ability to regularly exceed 150km/h.

Meredith’s domestic record doesn’t necessarily scream ‘pick me’ but he impressed in the most recent Big Bash League with 10 wickets at 13.7.

Shane Warne. (AAP)

Warne made his selection on Twitter and also found room for the big hitting all-rounder Marcus Stoinis at No.3 behind captain Aaron Finch and David Warner.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh also got the nod in Warne’s versatile XI with Meredith edging out the experienced Kane Richardson for the third fast bowling spot and Adam Zampa in as the specialist spinner.

Australia coach Justin Langer is spoiled for choice at the selection table, with 21 players in the travelling party.

The three match T20 series will be Australia’s first international since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia is ranked No.1 in the format, with arch rivals England No.2.

“The England-Australia rivalry is always huge,” Finch said ahead of the opening clash at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Dhoni retires from international cricket

“Regardless of who you are playing in front of and where you are playing.

“You could play in a street and it would still be there.

“I know not just me but everyone is just absolutely pumped to be playing international cricket again.”

England have beaten West Indies and Pakistan in home Test series’ and then drew with Pakistan in the T20s.

England to play Australia

They will be without star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is in New Zealand with his ailing father.

And despite a lack of recent match practice, England captain Eoin Morgan declared Australia as favourites to win the series.

“They have their strongest squad here,” Morgan said.

“So they’ll be putting out their best XI.

“So if you’re to go on that, I’d probably say they’re just favourites.”