Australia to face years of drought and extreme fire seasons

Australia could be about to enter years of extreme drought, fire seasons and floods, according to a study published today.

For Australia, that could mean more extreme weather conditions, Dr Cai said.

Could the El Nino “lull” lead to more extreme fire seasons? (Alex Ellinghausen)

“This is the first we have been able to show there is a link between the past and the future,” he said.

Researchers applied the so-called “butterfly effect” on computer models to see how tiny changes affect eventual El Nino activity. Those tweaks involved altering temperatures by one hundred of a trillionth of a degree to mimic the effects of the flapping of a butterfly’s wings.

The “hiatus”, playing out over the past two decades, has seen a reduction of 13 per cent in ENSO activity.

Scientists say droughts could become more frequent in Australia. ()

The “butterfly effect” modelling showed this suppressed activity could lead to a projected increase in ENSO variability by as much as 37 per cent.

Dr Cai said researchers could not say for certain that Australia’s recent drought and last summer’s deadly bushfire season were a result of this El Nino “over-compensation”.

“We need to see a period of with the same pattern,” he said.