Atlantia presses on with creation of vehicle to house motorway unit By

MILAN () – Italy’s Atlantia (MI:) said on Thursday its board agreed to create a separate company to house all or part of the 88% stake it holds in motorway operator Autostrade per l’Italia as a prelude to the bourse listing of the unit.
The board will decide on approving the project at a future meeting, the group said without mentioning a final deadline.
An alternative plan to launch a competitive auction to sell its 88% stake in Autostrade remained on the table, it said.
