Home Business Atlantia presses on with creation of vehicle to house motorway unit By

Atlantia presses on with creation of vehicle to house motorway unit By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Atlantia Group is seen outside their headquarters in Rome

MILAN () – Italy’s Atlantia (MI:) said on Thursday its board agreed to create a separate company to house all or part of the 88% stake it holds in motorway operator Autostrade per l’Italia as a prelude to the bourse listing of the unit.

The board will decide on approving the project at a future meeting, the group said without mentioning a final deadline.

An alternative plan to launch a competitive auction to sell its 88% stake in Autostrade remained on the table, it said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©