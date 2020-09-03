Ascend Completes Purchase of Poliblend and Esseti Plast

Article content continued

“This acquisition, coupled with our new compounding facility in China, will allow us to serve our customers locally around the globe,” Phil McDivitt, Ascend’s president and CEO. “We now have production, product development and testing capabilities in North America, Asia and Europe, giving us additional scale to respond to our customers. Furthermore, a product developed for a customer in Europe can be quickly replicated and produced across the globe to meet shifting supply chain needs.”

Announced in February 2020, the acquisition was put on hold as COVID-19 cases spiked in Italy and then in the United States. “I am extremely grateful to Poliblend’s leadership and our team in Europe for navigating unprecedented circumstances to ensure this deal closed,” said McDivitt. “The safety and health of our people is our highest priority.”

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Find out more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005308/en/

Contacts

Alison Jahn, +1 713-210-9809, [email protected]

#distro