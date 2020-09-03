A’s pitcher Daniel Mengden tested positive for COVID-19

Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst confirmed to reporters on Thursday that right-hander Daniel Mengden tested positive for the coronavirus.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the 27-year-old is asymptomatic and quarantined at his Houston home.

Oakland has remained idle since Sunday morning after the club learned of Mengden’s positive test. A game against the Houston Astros and a midweek series versus the Seattle Mariners were called off. It’s believed the A’s will be cleared to resume play on Friday at home against the San Diego Padres.

Forst explained that Mengden didn’t violate MLB health and safety protocols before he tested positive. “That’s frankly what’s scary about this virus,” Forst added.

Mengden hasn’t pitched since an Aug. 18 showing versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s tallied a 3.65 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with 10 strikeouts in 12.1 innings of work across four appearances this summer.