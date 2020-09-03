Apple delays iPhone ad tracking changes that rattled industry

Article content continued

Apple has been increasing user privacy in recent years and even subtly criticized social networks on Thursday with a new TV ad highlighting the issue. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook calls privacy a “human right,” but several recent changes have ramped up tension between Apple and the developers it relies on to make billions of dollars a year in services revenue.

Thursday’s rare course reversal comes as the company faces antitrust scrutiny over its App Store, particularly a 30 per cent fee it charges on many app-related payments and what some developers complain are inconsistently implemented rules.

The company added that the device-tracking update will still be implemented when iOS 14 is released, but the delay means it won’t enforce the rule and require developers to adopt it. Apple said it will release more details later this year.

Bloomberg.com