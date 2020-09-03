Ant and Dec reveal they talked of splitting up for good after drink-drive scandal

Ant and Dec have admitted their strained relationship was on “autopilot” and they split up as TV’s best-loved presenting duo during Ant’s rehab and marriage woes.

The Geordie stars, both 44, are celebrating 30 years together in which they have gone from Byker Grove to fronting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

In a new book, they admit for the first they took “a break” a couple of years ago and considered walking away.

Ant was convicted of drink driving in April 2018 after splitting from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong and went to rehab, having to cancel a number of TV jobs.

Dec recalls starting making ITV show Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey, which traced their ancestry and aired last year.

He writes: “Our relationship wasn’t where it should have been. We were on autopilot, working too hard and taking each other for granted, but Ant’s break forced us both to evaluate everything.

“There was a real chance we were never going to work together again. Not knowing if Ant and Dec would continue was scary.

“We both spoke to lots of people, friends and family, and we both individually came to the conclusion that we wanted to keep working together.

“A break helped us realise how much we love what we do, and ultimately how much we love each other.”

Ant adds: “There were times in my recovery when I wasn’t sure I’d work again, or if I’d get to work with Dec, if we’d ever get to be Ant and Dec again.

“That sounds crazy now, but at the it weighed heavily on my mind, because, at first, my prime focus had to be on getting myself well.”

●The revelations come in a brutally honest chapter of their new book Once Upon A Tyne – Our Story Celebrating 30 Years Together on Telly. It’s out today, published by Sphere.