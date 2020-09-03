Anker PowerCore Play 6K Review: Affordable iPhone controller

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

A month ago, Anker introduced its PowerCore Play 6K Mobile Gaming Controller, which is a sort of hybrid accessory that checks many boxes. It’s a battery pack while also serving as a controller. There’s also a universal build, which makes it a suitable companion for iPhones and various Android devices. Being that it covers so much ground, the PowerCore Play 6K is a unique offering that differs from other gaming-first controllers we’ve seen on the market. A brief overview and a few hands-on thoughts await below in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Anker PowerCore Play charges, games, and more

As we noted in our original coverage, the gaming accessory category is more crowded than ever before. There’s something for just about every flagship device out there, whether Android or iPhone, and even some options built for specific genres.

This new product looks to check two boxes, primarily. One, it’s a battery pack with 6000mAh of juice inside. That’s enough to power various devices around one time, depending on how power hungry it is. USB-A and C ports round out the list of must-know details on the power supply front.

On the flip side, it’s also a gaming controller. Because it’s built universally, there are some compromises that have to be made. Most notably, it has a wired connection that sticks out the top, as opposed to an integrated connecting point.

An adjustable design also allows for screens of varying sizes. The integrated grips expand but don’t offer any functionality, like a D-Pad, beyond a spot to hold your hands. There’s also an integrated fan that’s made to increase airflow.

Anker PowerCore Play 6K features:

Made For Gaming: Combines a portable charger with an ergonomic gamepad design to extend playing time while delivering a comfortable handheld gaming experience.

Play for Longer: A 6,700mAh capacity provides more than a single charge to a wide range of phones including Samsung S9 and iPhone X. Connect your device to either of the 15W USB or USB-C ports to start charging.

Cooling Design: A powerful built-in fan works to reduce heat while you play, preventing your phone from overheating even during the most epic gaming sessions.

Tested with 9to5Toys

On the surface, it’s easy to dismiss the PowerCore Play 6K because of its universal features. You see, gamers are very specific about their accessories — particularly controllers. But upon further investigation, there’s a lot to like about what the PowerCore Play 6K has to offer.

First up, it’s well-built. And the controller is very comfortable. The universal design ensures that it fits most devices, and the integrated kickstand is also helpful. I could see myself easily enjoying some long gaming sessions with this controller — that’s not the issue.

My main gripe points to the very feature that defines this product. Its universal design. Because of this decision by Anker, the PowerCore Play 6K doesn’t have a dedicated connector for iPhone or Android. Instead, you’ll have to connect either the USB-A or C ports by a cable extending across the top of the controller. For some, the visible cable will be a non-starter.

That’s the trade-off for Anker’s latest creation. It’s affordable at $40, but it lacks the made for iPhone or Android design that some users crave. However, if you’re able to look past that one feature, then there’s a lot to like about the PowerCore Play 6K. It’s affordable and has a comfortable design. The fan is helpful across long gaming sessions, and the kickstand is a helpful bonus.

At this price, it’s pretty easy to recommend.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!