Andrew Johns reveals hilarious behind the scenes outfit during postgame show

League legend Andrew Johns has shown that it is important to stay comfortable at all times, even if you are presenting a prime-time NRL contest featuring the top side.

In a hilarious moment from Nine’s Macca’s Golden Point after the Panthers’ 25-12 win over the Brisbane Broncos, Johns was urged to reveal his full outfit by host James Bracey.

“Geez, I wish we could see your bottom halves, fellas. I really wish tonight, of all nights,” he said.

Johns was all smiles as he revealed his sneaky behind the scenes outfit during the postgame show (Nine)

It was then that Johns obliged, walking out from behind the desk to reveal he had been rocking a pair of board shorts and thongs to go with his shirt and blazer.

“Yes, Andrew! The thongs, the shorts, he’s been kicking back in that all night, it’s been brilliant,” Bracey said in response.

“Brilliant stuff, why not, nice and relaxed here on Macca’s Golden Point, as always.”