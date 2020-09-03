Andrew Johns casts doubt on Ben Hunt Brisbane Broncos swap talks

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns has cast doubt over potential swap talks between the Dragons and Broncos for Ben Hunt.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth, Johns openly questioned how a running half like Hunt would fit with young Brisbane star Tom Dearden.

The Broncos are in crisis mode and fighting to avoid their first-ever wooden spoon, but Dearden has given the team a lot of energy with his performances in the No.7 jumper recently, leading to calls for the youngster to be a permanent fixture in the halves.

Johns said in order for Hunt’s proposed swap to be a success, the Broncos need to match him up with a “game manager”, a title that was initially fit to Dearden, who is still yet to convince as an organising half.

“Hunt’s predominantly a right field player,” Johns said. “So whether him and Dearden go together I don’t know.

“I don’t know if Dearden is that game manager. At this stage he doesn’t look it. He’s still young and they can teach him. But that’s not Ben Hunt either.”

Hunt speaks with Sunday Footy Show

Hunt has been heavily criticised since arriving at St George-Illawarra on a $6 million deal three years ago and has fallen short of the lofty expectations pinned on the hot and cold star.

The halfback has sprung to form late this season after being switched to hooker but the Dragons feel they’ve seen enough.

Reports state Hunt’s $1.2 million per season contract could be evenly split between the Broncos and Dragons as the Red V looks to move on and free up salary cap space.

NSW coach Brad Fittler agreed that Dearden and Hunt have similar qualities, potentially making them incompatible as a halves combination.

Adding to that headache is Anthony Milford, who is an explosive running player at his best.

Dearden clearly Broncos future: Sterlo

“One thing I like about Dearden is he’s at you all the time. He’s always thinking run and ducking and weaving and Ben Hunt’s the same,” Fittler said.

“Joey says he’s a halfback I like him better at hooker. When he gets busy his team does well off the back of it.”

The Broncos put their faith in Brodie Croft to be the organiser at the start of this season, with his recruitment driven by the desire to take some pressure off Milford as a game manager. After a 2-0 start, the Milford/Croft combination looked promising.

However the club responded poorly to the rule changes around the ruck and Croft paid the price.

Dearden will spearhead the team for the rest of the year and has another chance to prove he can be the halfback the team needs tonight when he faces off with 22-year-old Dally M contender Nathan Cleary in the Broncos-Panthers clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Should Benji play next year?: Freddy & the Eighth