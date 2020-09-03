Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

Andrew Johns is predicting a “smash up” when last year’s grand finalists the Roosters and the Raiders meet on Saturday night, with Sonny Bill Williams to be welcomed back to the NRL with some fearsome collisions.

The code-hopping superstar has created huge hype around the second grand final rematch of the year and Johns expects the Raiders to put “that big a target on him” as the two premiership contenders go toe-to-toe in a match-up that will play a huge role in determining the top four.

The two sides are currently locked on 22 points in equal fourth on the ladder, trailing the Eels by two points, the Storm by four points and the Panthers by seven points.

With Penrith and Melbourne looking likely to secure the top two positions, the three sides below them are fighting for two spots in the all-important top four.

Such a high-stakes clash is sure to bring out the best in last year’s grand finalists, with the Raiders winning their only other clash of the season 24-20 in an outstanding Round 10 contest.

Despite the pressure on the returning Sonny Bill and the Roosters, both Johns and Brad Fittler tipped them to return from the nation’s capital with the two points on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & Joey’s Tips.

“I’m going to go the Roosters, but not by much,” Johns said. “This will be a smash up and I just get the feeling Sonny is going to have that big a target on him.

“You watch all the young blokes go hard at Sonny, what an occasion this will be.”

Fittler said just looking at the two teams’ line-ups for Saturday night’s clash had caused “the hairs on the back of my neck to stand up”.

“You got down to Sonny and across from Sonny was Corey Harawira-Naera,” Fittler said.

“I’m going to go the Roosters as well but I think this will be a cracking game.”

NRL tipping leaderboard (Nine)

Andrew Johns: Panthers, Knights, Storm, Titans, Sea Eagles, Roosters, Eels, Dragons

Brad Fittler: Panthers, Sharks, Storm, Titans, Tigers, Roosters, Eels, Cowboys

Wally Lewis: Panthers, Knights, Storm, Titans, Sea Eagles, Roosters, Eels, Dragons

Billy Slater: Panthers, Knights, Storm, Titans, Wests Tigers, Roosters, Eels, Dragons

Allana Ferguson: Panthers, Sharks, Storm, Titans, Manly, Roosters, Eels, Dragons

The Mole: Panthers, Knights, Storm, Titans, Sea Eagles, Raiders, Eels, Dragons

Darren Lockyer: Broncos, Knights, Rabbitohs, Titans, Sea Eagles, Roosters, Eels, Cowboys

James Bracey: Panthers, Sharks, Storm, Titans, Sea Eagles, Roosters, Eels, Cowboys

Ruan Sims: Panthers, Knights, Storm, Titans, Tigers, Roosters, Warriors, Dragons

Mat Thompson: Panthers, Knights, Storm, Titans, Manly, Raiders, Eels, Dragons

Peter Psaltis: Panthers, Sharks, Storm, Titans, Manly, Raiders, Eels, Dragons

Tim Elbra: Panthers, Knights, Storm, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Roosters, Eels, Dragons

Ben Glover: Panthers, Knights, Storm, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles, Roosters, Warriors, Cowboys

