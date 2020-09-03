Analysis of ~14K newly registered cybersquatted domains in Dec. 2019 finds that 55% were malicious and used for distributing malware or potentially fraudulent (Robert Lemos/Dark Reading)

Robert Lemos / Dark Reading:
Analysis of ~14K newly registered cybersquatted domains in Dec. 2019 finds that 55% were malicious and used for distributing malware or potentially fraudulent — The largest online companies, such as Apple and PayPal, and banks are being targeted by cybersquatters, who are also taking advantage of the pandemic, a study finds.
