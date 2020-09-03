Amanda Kloots Reveals Heartfelt Anniversary Gift to Late Husband Nick Cordero

“The other night I sang a duet for the first time with Nick,” Amanda wrote on Instagram. “He had previously recorded a beginning of a song he titled, ‘Not Far Away.’ I decided to write the other half to finish the lyrics and got to sing a song with Nick for THE FIRST TIME EVER! Even though we both sing, met in a Broadway show, we never sang together until this night.”

The fitness trainer continued, “I decided then to release this song on our anniversary as the ‘something special’ I’ve been trying to figure out. The something that will help me get through the day a little easier. To start the day celebrating him, his music, our love.”

Back on July 5, Amanda confirmed the tragic news that her husband had passed away nearly four months after he was admitted to the intensive care unit for coronavirus.