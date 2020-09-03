Alex de Minaur through to third round, John Millman and Chris O’Connell on court

Alex de Minaur has joined fellow Australian Jordan Thompson in the third round of the US Open, with a four-set win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

De Minaur advanced with a relatively straightforward 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (8-6), 7-5 victory over the former world No.7.

The win sets up a third round match against the 11th seeded Russian Karen Khachanov, who enjoyed a trouble-free second round match against Andrey Kuznetsov.

After coming from two sets to love down in his first match against Jannik Sinner, Khachanov dispatched Kuznetsov 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.

Two other Australians are in action this morning, with Chris O’Connell up against third seed Daniil Medvedev, while John Millman is currently on courth against Frances Tiafoe.

Elsewhere, reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has won her second-round match at the U.S. Open against unseeded Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.

Seeded No. 2, Kenin had more winners than unforced errors and never faced a break point. The American has lost in the third round at the Open each of the past three years, and will try to snap that streak Saturday.

Alex de Minaur is through to the third round of the US Open. (Getty)

The player she beat in the final in Melbourne earlier this year, Garbine Muguruza, was a shock second round loser, going down 7-5, 6-3 to Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova, who is playing her first tournament in more than three years after taking time out to have her first child.

The night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium features Serena Williams, who is chasing a record-equalling 24th grand slam final. She’ll face Margarita Gasparyan in her second round match.

That will be followed by Andy Murray up against Felix Auger-Aliassime, with Murray seeking a spot in the third round of a grand slam since Wimbledon in 2017.

– With AP.