Abhishek Bachchan recalls the time he purchased his first watch



Abhishek Bachchan is without a doubt adored by millions of people. He has proved his mettle as an actor several times. Over two decades in the industry and now he is looked at with utmost respect for the versatility he has shown in the craft. With so much hard work being put it, it is rather obvious that the actor has his way of unwinding too. The actor is known to be a big fan of watches. He likes splurging on it. The actor had once opened up about the first watch he bought during an interview with a leading entertainment magazine. He said, “I’d saved up for a year or something like that, while in boarding school, to buy my first Swatch watch when it came out in the mid 80s. It cost about 50 francs.”

Talking about if he has any watch quirks, he added, “I always keep my watch around five minutes fast.”