It really is possible to conduct a smooth election during a pandemic.

The states that created a universal vote-by-mail system years ago, like Colorado and Oregon, have the easiest doing so. But states without such a system can still avoid long voting lines, count ballots quickly and announce almost all results on election night, even when turnout is high and a virus is raging.

That’s perhaps the most important lesson of this week’s primary in Massachusetts.

Even though more than 1.5 million people voted, a record for a Democratic primary in the state, wait times at polling places were mostly short. And even though many people voted by mail, the results were available on election night. It was a contrast to the recent messes in Georgia (where lines lasted hours) and New York (where some results weren’t available for weeks).

How did Massachusetts do so? Mostly by making an effort.

In July, the state legislature passed an emergency bill that, among other things, mailed forms to all registered voters allowing them to request a mail-in ballot. Local officials set up dozens of ballot drop-off boxes, to reduce mail volume. The state loosened restrictions on who could serve as a poll worker — a particular problem since many existing workers are older and thus vulnerable to Covid-19.

And the state allowed local officials to begin counting ballots as they arrived, rather than forcing them to wait until Election Day, as some states do.