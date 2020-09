31 SEC swimmers named to 2020-21 National Team Roster

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

In preparation for the new Olympic year, 31 current and former swimmers from programs within the Southeastern Conference are among the 115 athletes named to the 2020-2021 National Team Roster by USA Swimming.

The 2020-2021 USA Swimming National Team is comprised of returning 2019-2020 National Team members and athletes that achieved a performance faster than the sixth-place time on the 2019-2020 roster before March 17, 2020. Additionally, a few athletes already on the 2019-2020 roster qualified in new events, and event rankings have been updated.