21 Famous Gay Couples With Kids

I’m going to need everyone on this list to post more family pictures on Instagram.
1.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have twins.
Their names are Gideon and Harper.
And they are 9 years old.
Their names are Jason and Chris.
3.
BD Wong has a son, Jackson Foo Wong.
4.
Elton John and David Furnish have twins.
Their names are Zachary and Elijah.
5.
Denis O’Hare and Hugo Redwood have a son.
6.
Lee Daniels has twins.
7.
Dan Bucantinsky (from The Comeback) and Donn Ross have two kids.
Their names are Eliza and Jonah.
8.
Vern Yip and Craig Koch have two kids.
Their names are Gavin and Vera.
9.
Matt Bomer and Simon Halls have three kids.
Their names are Walker, Kit, and Henry.
The oldest is 15 and the other two are 11.
10.
Ryan Murphy and David Miller have three sons.
Their names are Griffin, Logan, and Ford.
11.
Alec Mapa and Jamie Hebert have a son named Zion.
12.
Anderson Cooper has a son.
13.
Andy Cohen has a son.
14.
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have two kids.
Their names are Poppy and Oskar.
15.
Rosie O’Donnell has five kids.
16.
Ricky Martin has four kids.
17.
He has twins named Matteo and Valentino.
18.
Jenna Wolfe and Stephanie Gosk have two daughters.
Their names are Harper and Quinn.
19.
Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni have three kids.
This is their youngest, Max.
20.
Sandra Bernhard has a daughter.
Her name is Cicely and she just graduated from college.
21.
Wanda and Alex Sykes have two kids.
Their names are Olivia and Lucas.
