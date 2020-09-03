2020-2021 TV Scorecard: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

With so many TV shows airing across linear networks and streaming services, it can be a bit difficult to keep up with which series have been renewed and which ones have been canceled. TV Guide is here to help you keep track of all of your favorite programs with this list of all the major broadcast, cable, and streaming shows and the latest updates on whether they’ll be back for another season or if it’s time to say goodbye.
If you’re looking for information on a specific show, jump to the appropriate network using the links below or just use the search function on your computer (Command+F for Mac users, CTRL+F for Windows) or phone’s browser to search for a title and find your answer. Or maybe you’re curious about the status of all the shows on this list, in which case you might want to settle in because it turns out there is a lot of TV out there right now.
Find out which of your favorite shows are renewed, which have been canceled, and which ones’ fates are still hanging in the balance.
The Good Doctor
20/20: Renewed for Season 43
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Renewed through Season 31
American Housewife: Renewed for Season 5
American Idol: Renewed for Season 19 (Season 4 at ABC)
A Million Little Things: Renewed for Season 3
The Bachelor: Renewed for Season 25
The Bachelorette: Renewed for Season 16
Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed for Season 7
The Baker and the Beauty: Canceled after Season 1
black-ish: Renewed for Season 7
Bless this Mess: Canceled after Season 2
The Conners: Renewed for Season 3
Dancing with the Stars: Renewed for Season 29
Emergence: Canceled after Season 1
For Life: Renewed for Season 2
The Goldbergs: Renewed for Season 8
The Good Doctor: Renewed for Season 4
Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed through Season 17
Kids Say the Darndest Things: Canceled after Season 1
mixed-ish: Renewed for Season 2
The Rookie: Renewed for Season 3
Schooled: Canceled after Season 2
Shark Tank: Renewed for Season 12
Single Parents: Canceled after Season 2
Station 19: Renewed for Season 4
Stumptown: Renewed for Season 2
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Renewed for Season 2
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Absentia: Renewed for Season 3
The Boys: Renewed for Season 3
Carnival Row: Renewed for Season 2
The Expanse: Renewed for Season 5
Flack: Season 2 picked up from Pop TV
Goliath: Renewed for a fourth and final season
Hanna: Renewed for Season 3
Homecoming: Pending
Hunters: Renewed for Season 2
Jack Ryan: Renewed for Season 3
Lord of the Rings: Renewed for Season 2
Making the Cut: Pending
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Renewed for Season 4
Modern Love: Renewed for Season 2
Undone: Renewed for Season 2
Upload: Renewed for Season 2
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul: Renewed for sixth and final season
Dispatches From Elsewhere: Pending
Fear the Walking Dead: Renewed for Season 6
NOS4A2: Canceled after two seasons
McMafia: Renewed for Season 2
Soulmates: Renewed for Season 2
The Terror: Pending
Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA
The Morning Show
Amazing Stories: Pending
Defending Jacob: Limited series, no Season 2 coming
Dickinson: Renewed for Season 2
For All Mankind: Renewed for Season 2
Home Before Dark: Renewed for Season 2
Little America: Renewed for Season 2
The Morning Show: Renewed for Season 2
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: Renewed for Season 2
See: Renewed for Season 2
Servant: Renewed for Season 2
Ted Lasso: Renewed for Season 2
Truth Be Told: Renewed for Season 2
Doctor Who
Killing Eve: Renewed for 4
Doctor Who: Pending
American Soul
American Soul: Renewed for Season 2
Bigger: Renewed for Season 2
Boomerang: Renewed for Season 2
First Wives Club: Renewed for Season 2
Games People Play: Currently airing Season 2
The Oval: Currently airing Season 1
Sistas: Currently airing Season 1
Twenties: Renewed for Season 2
Vanderpump Rules
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Currently airing Season 12
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Currently airing Season 10
The Real Housewives of Dallas: Pending
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Pending
The Real Housewives of New York City: Currently airing Season 12
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Pending
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Renewed for Season 5
Shahs of Sunset: Currently airing Season 7
Top Chef: Currently airing Season 17
Vanderpump Rules: Currently airing Season 8
Evil
All Rise: Renewed for Season 2
The Amazing Race: Renewed for Season 32
Big Brother: Renewed for Season 22
Blood & Treasure: Renewed for Season 2
Blue Bloods: Renewed for Season 11
Bob Hearts Abishola: Renewed for Season 2
Bull: Renewed for Season 5
Evil: Renewed for Season 2
FBI: Renewed for Season 3
FBI: Most Wanted: Renewed for Season 2
Love Island: Renewed for Season 2
MacGyver: Renewed for Season 5
Magnum P.I.: Renewed for Season 3
Mom: Renewed through Season 8
NCIS: Renewed for Season 18
NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed for Season 12
NCIS: New Orleans: Renewed for Season 8
The Neighborhood: Renewed for Season 3
Survivor: Renewed for Season 40
S.W.A.T.: Renewed for Season 4
SEAL Team: Renewed for Season 4
Tommy: Canceled after one season
Tough as Nails: Renewed for Season 2
Undercover Boss: Renewed for Season 10
The Unicorn: Renewed for Season 2
Young Sheldon: Renewed through Season 4
The Good Fight
The Good Fight: Renewed for Season 5
No Activity: Pending
Star Trek: Discovery: Renewed for Season 3
Star Trek: Picard: Renewed for Season 2
Tell Me a Story: Pending
Tooning Out the News: Currently airing Season 1
The Twilight Zone: Renewed for Season 2
Why Women Kill: Renewed for Season 2
Strike Back
C.B. Strike: Renewed for Season 2
Jett: Pending
Warrior: Renewed for Season 2
The Other Two
Alternatino with Arturo Castro: Moving to Quibi for Season 2
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens: Renewed for Season 2
Corporate: Renewed for third and final season
Crank Yankers: Renewed for Season 6
The Daily Show: Renewed through 2022
Drunk History: Canceled after six seasons
Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik: Renewed for Season 2
The Jim Jefferies Show: Airing Season 3
The Other Two: Renewed for Season 2
South Park: Renewed through Season 26
South Side: Renewed for Season 2
Tosh.0: Canceled after 12 seasons
The Flash
All American: Renewed for Season 3
Batwoman: Renewed for Season 2
Black Lightning: Renewed for Season 4
Burden of Truth: Renewed for Season 3
Charmed: Renewed for Season 3
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed for Season 6
Dynasty: Renewed for Season 4
The Flash: Renewed for Season 7
In the Dark: Renewed for Season 3
Katy Keene: Cancele afer one season
Legacies: Renewed for Season 3
Nancy Drew: Renewed for Season 2
The Outpost: Renewed for Season 3
Pandora: Renewed for Season 2
Riverdale: Renewed for Season 5
Roswell, New Mexico: Renewed for Season 3
Jump to: ABC, Amazon, AMC, Apple TV+, BBC America, BET, Bravo, CBS, CBS All Access, Cinemax, Comedy Central, The CW, DC Universe, Disney+, Epix, Fox, Freeform, FX, FXX, HBO, History, Hulu, IFC, Lifetime, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, OWN, Paramount, Pop, Showtime, Spectrum, Starz, SundanceTV, Syfy, TBS, TNT, truTV, TV Land, USA
Harley Quinn
Doom Patrol: Renewed for Season 2
Harley Quinn: Pending
Titans: Renewed for Season 3
Young Justice: Outsiders: Renewed for Season 4
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Encore!: Pending
Forky Asks a Question: Pending
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Renewed for Season 2
The Mandalorian: Renewed for Season 2, Season 3 reportedly in the works
The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Renewed for Season 2
Belgravia
Belgravia: Pending
Deep State: Pending
Get Shorty: Pending
Godfather of Harlem: Renewed for Season 2
Pennyworth: Renewed for Season 2
War of the Worlds: Renewed for Season 2
9-1-1
9-1-1: Renewed for Season 4
9-1-1: Lone Star: Renewed for Season 2
Beat Shazam: Renewed for Season 4
Bless the Harts: Renewed for Season 2
Bob’s Burgers: Renewed for Season 11
Deputy: Canceled after one season
Duncanville: Renewed for Season 2
Family Guy: Renewed for Season 19
The Great North: Renewed for Season 2
Hell’s Kitchen: Renewed through Season 20
LA’s Finest: See Spectrum listings
Last Man Standing: Renewed for Season 9
The Masked Singer: Renewed for Season 4
MasterChef: Pending
MasterChef Junior: Renewed for Season 8
Mental Samurai: Renewed for Season 2
The Moodys: Renewed for Season 2
Outmatched: Canceled after one season
Prodigal Son: Renewed for Season 2
The Resident: Renewed for Season 4
The Simpsons: Renewed through Season 32
So You Think You Can Dance: Renewed for Season 17
Good Trouble
The Bold Type: Pending
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Renewed for Season 2
Good Trouble: Renewed for Season 3
grown-ish: Renewed for Season 4
Motherland: Fort Salem: Renewed for Season 2
Siren: Canceled after three seasons
What We Do in the Shadows
American Crime Story: Renewed for Season 3
American Horror Story: Renewed through Season 13
Atlanta: Renewed through Season 4
Better Things: Renewed for Season 5
Breeders: Renewed for Season 2
Cake: Renewed for Season 3
Fargo: Renewed for Season 4
Mayans M.C.: Renewed for Season 3
Mr. Inbetween: Renewed for Season 3
Pose: Renewed for Season 3
Snowfall: Renewed for Season 4
Taboo: Renewed for Season 2
What We Do in the Shadows: Renewed for Season 3
The Weekly: Renewed for Season 2
Dave
Archer: Renewed for Season 11
Dave: Renewed for Season 2
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Renewed through Season 15
Succession
A Black Lady Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 2
Avenue 5: Renewed for Season 2
Barry: Renewed for Season 3
Betty: Renewed for Season 2
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Renewed for Season 11
Euphoria: Renewed for Season 2
Gentleman Jack: Renewed for Season 2
High Maintenance: Renewed for Season 4
His Dark Materials: Renewed for Season 2
Insecure: Renewed for Season 5
Los Espookys: Renewed for Season 2
Love Life (HBO Max): Renewed for Season 2
My Brilliant Friend: Renewed for Season 3
Perry Mason: Renewed for Season 2
Random Acts of Flyness: Renewed for Season 2
The Righteous Gemstones: Renewed for Season 2
Room 104: Renewed for fourth and final season
Run: Canceled after one season
Succession: Renewed for Season 3
We’re Here: Renewed for Season 2
Westworld: Renewed for Season 4
Vikings
Vikings: Renewed for sixth and final season
Shrill
The Bisexual: Pending
Castle Rock: Pending
Crossing Swords: Renewed for Season 2
Dollface: Renewed for Season 2
The Great: Renewed for Season 2
The Handmaid’s Tale: Renewed for Season 4
Harlots: Canceled after three seasons
High Fidelity: Canceled after one season
Holly Hobbie: Renewed for Season 2
Light as a Feather: Pending
Love, Victor: Renewed for Season 2
PEN15: Renewed for Season 2
Ramy: Renewed for Season 3
Reprisal: Canceled after one season
Shrill: Renewed for Season 3
Solar Opposites: Renewed for Season 3
Taste the Nation: Renewed for Season 2
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Renewed for Season 2
Documentary Now!
Baroness Von Sketch Show: Renewed for Season 5
Documentary Now!: Renewed for Season 4
Sherman’s Showcase: Renewed for Season 2
American Princess
American Princess: Canceled after one season
Cosmos
Brain Games: Pending
Cosmos: Currently airing Season 3
Life Below Zero: Airing Season 14
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Pending
Wicked Tuna: Currently airing Season 9
This Is Us
America’s Got Talent: The Champions: Renewed for Season 2
American Ninja Warrior: Renewed for Season 9
The Blacklist: Renewed for Season 8
Blindspot: Ending after Season 5
Bluff City Law: Canceled after one season
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed for Season 8
Chicago Fire: Renewed through Season 11
Chicago Med: Renewed through Season 8
Chicago P.D.: Renewed through Season 10
Council of Dads: Canceled after one season
Days of Our Lives: Renewed for Season 56
Good Girls: Renewed for Season 4
Indebted: Canceled after one season
Law & Order: SVU: Renewed through Season 24
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Canceled after one season
A Little Late With Lilly Singh:
Renewed for Season 2
Manifest: Renewed for Season 3
New Amsterdam: Renewed through Season 5
Perfect Harmony: Canceled after one season
Saturday Night Live: Pending
Songland: Currently airing Season 2
Superstore: Renewed for Season 6
Sunnyside: Canceled after one season
This Is Us: Renewed through Season 6
The Voice: Renewed for Season 19
World of Dance: Renewed for Season 4
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Renewed for Season 2
13 Reasons Why
#blackAF: Renewed for Season 2
3%: Renewed for a fourth and final season
13 Reasons Why: Ended after four seasons
1983: Pending
Alexa and Katie: Renewed for Season 3
After Life: Renewed for Season 3
Aggretsuko: Renewed for Season 3
Altered Carbon: Canceled after two seasons
Another Life: Renewed for Season 2
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show: Canceled after one season
Atypical: Renewed for fourth and final season
Baby: Pending
Big Mouth: Renewed through Season 6
The Big Show Show: Pending
Black Mirror: Pending
Black Summer: Renewed for Season 2
Blood & Water: Renewed for Season 2
BoJack Horseman: Ended after six seasons
Bonding: Renewed for Season 2
Cable Girls: Renewed for fifth and final season
Castlevania: Renewed for Season 3
Chambers: Canceled after one season
Cheer: Pending
The Chef Show: Pending
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Ending after Part 4
The Circle: Renewed for Season 2
Cobra Kai: Renewed for Season 3 (Picked up from YouTube)
The Crown: Renewed through sixth and final season
Dark: Ended after three seasons
Dating Around: Renewed for Season 2
Dead to Me: Renewed for third and final season
Dear White People: Renewed for fourth and final season
Derry Girls: Renewed for Season 3
Disenchantment: Renewed through Season 4
Elite: Renewed for Season 4
F Is for Family: Renewed for Season 4
Family Business: Renewed for Season 2
Family Reunion: Renewed for Season 2
Fuller House: Renewed for fifth and final season
Gentefied: Renewed for Season 2
GLOW: Renewed for fourth and final season
Grace and Frankie: Renewed for seventh and final season
Green Eggs and Ham: Renewed for Season 2
The Haunting: Renewed for Season 2
Huge in France: Pending
I Am Not Okay With This: Canceled after one season
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Renewed for Season 2
It’s Bruno: Pending
Kingdom: Renewed for Season 2
The Kominsky Method: Renewed for third and final season
The Last Kingdom: Pending
Locke & Key: Renewed for Season 2
Lost in Space: Renewed for third and final season
Love, Death and Robots: Renewed for Season 2
Love Is Blind: Renewed for Season 2
Lucifer: Renewed for sixth and final season
Money Heist: Renewed for fifth and final season
Mr. Iglesias: Renewed for Season 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Renewed for Season 2
Nailed It!: Pending
Narcos: Mexico: Pending
Never Have I Ever: Renewed for Season 2
Next in Fashion: Canceled after one season
On My Block: Pending
One Day at a Time: Canceled by Netflix after three seasons; Renewed for Season 4 on Pop
Orange Is the New Black : Ended seventh and final season
The Order: Renewed for Season 2
Outer Banks: Renewed for Season 2
Ozark: Renewed for fourth and final season
Paradise P.D.: Renewed for Season 2
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Canceled after six seasons
The Politician: Renewed for Season 2
Queer Eye: Renewed for Season 5
The Rain: Renewed for third and final season
Raising Dion: Renewed for Season 2
The Ranch: Ended after four seasons
Russian Doll: Renewed for Season 2
Sex Education: Renewed for Season 3
The Society: Canceled after one season despite earlier Season 2 renewal
Somebody Feed Phil
: Renewed for Season 3
Special: Renewed for Season 2
Stranger Things: Renewed for Season 4
Sweet Magnolias: Renewed for Season 2
Too Hot to Handle: Pending
The Toys That Made Us: Renewed for Season 3
Trinkets: Renewed for second and final season
The Umbrella Academy: Renewed for Season 2
Virgin River: Renewed for Season 2
Warrior Nun: Renewed for Season 2
White Lines: Pending
The Witcher: Renewed for Season 2
You: Renewed for Season 3
David Makes Man
David Makes Man: Renewed for Season 2
Greenleaf: Ending with Season 5
The Haves and the Have Nots: Renewed for Season 7
If Loving You Is Wrong: Ending with Season 5
Queen Sugar: Renewed for Season 5
Ready to Love: Renewed for Season 2
Yellowstone
68 Whiskey: Canceled after one season
Bar Rescue: Renewed for Season 7
Lip Sync Battle: Pending
Ink Master: Renewed for Season 13
Yellowstone: Renewed through Season 4
One Day at a Time
Flack: Canceled before Season 2 aired, picked up by Amazon
One Day at a Time:
Currently airing Season 4
Billions
Back to Life: Renewed for Season 2
Billions: Renewed for Season 5
Black Monday: Currently airing Season 2
The Chi: Renewed for Season 3
City on a Hill: Renewed for Season 2
Couples Therapy: Renewed for Season 2
Desus & Mero: Currently airing Season 2
Kidding: Canceled after two seasons
The L Word: Generation Q: Renewed for Season 2
On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Renewed for Season 2
Our Cartoon President: Pending
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Canceled after Season 1
Ray Donovan: Canceled after seven seasons
Shameless: Renewed for 11th and final season
LA's Finest
LA’s Finest: Renewed for Season 2 (Season 1 to re-air on Fox)
Temple: Pending
American Gods: Renewed for Season 3
The Girlfriend Experience: Renewed for Season 3
Hightown: Renewed for Season 2
Outlander: Renewed for Season 6
P-Valley: Renewed for Season 2
The Spanish Princess: Ending after final eight episodes (limited series)
Vida: Ended after three seasons
Step Up: Renewed for Season 2 at Starz after cancellation on YouTube
A Discovery of Witches
A Discovery of Witches: Renewed for Season 2
Deutschland 83: Renewed for Season 3 (Deutschland 89)
Liar: Renewed for Season 2
The Split: Renewed for Season 2
This Close: Pending
Wynonna Earp
Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./Syfy
Alien News Desk: Pending
Van Helsing: Renewed for fifth and final season
Wynonna Earp: Renewed for Season 4
Vagrant Queen: Canceled after one season
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
American Dad!: Renewed through Season 19
Conan: Renewed through 2022
Final Space: Renewed for Season 3
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: Currently airing Season 5
The Last O.G.: Currently airing Season 3
Miracle Workers: Pending
The Misery Index: Renewed for Season 2
Snowpiercer
The Alienist: Renewed for Season 2 (Angel of Darkness)
Animal Kingdom: Renewed for Season 5
Claws: Renewed for fourth and final season
Snowpiercer: Renewed for Season 2
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Adam Ruins Everything: Pending
At Home with Amy Sedaris: Renewed for Season 3
Bobcat Goldwaith’s Misfits & Monsters: Pending
The Carbonaro Effect: Currently airing Season 5
Impractical Jokers: Renewed for Season 9
I’m Sorry: Canceled after two seasons
It’s Personal with Amy Hoggart: Pending
Jon Glaser Loves Gear: Pending
Tacoma FD: Renewed for Season 3
Younger
Younger: Renewed for Season 7
The Purge
Briarpatch: Canceled after one season
Miz & Mrs: Renewed for Season 2
The Purge: Canceled after two seasons
Queen of the South: Renewed for Season 5
The Sinner: Renewed for Season 4
Temptation Island: Renewed for Season 2
Treadstone: Canceled after one season