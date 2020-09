Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images



In 2015, Selena talked to Oakland County Moms about her experience being homeschooled and said, “There are a few moments where I would have liked to have gone to school but it didn’t bother me. I did most of my schooling on [Wizards of Waverly Place] so I was with my other cast on my show. I had interactive people around me so it wasn’t just me in a white room with just a tutor.”