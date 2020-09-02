Your Wednesday Briefing

Aleksei Navalny: The Kremlin’s unspeakable nemesis

During more than 20 years in power, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia has never uttered the name of Aleksei Navalny, his highest-profile opponent, in public. (When he did so at a private event in 2013, after prodding from an American interlocutor, it became a national news story.)

Why? Intolerably for Mr. Putin’s circle, Mr. Navalny is “completely out of their control,” resulting in a quasi-mystical taboo around his name, one analyst said. Another source of the anger, he added, is that the security services have never been able to find any compromising material on him.

The Russian opposition leader is lying comatose in a German hospital after being poisoned — but he has still managed to needle Mr. Putin. His organization, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, released a video on Monday with footage of Mr. Navalny denouncing corrupt pro-Kremlin politicians in Siberia.

Russia’s outbreak: The number of coronavirus cases in Russia passed one million on Tuesday, the government said, making it fourth in the world for reported total infections after the United States, Brazil and India.