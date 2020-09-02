Your Thursday Briefing

Australia’s first recession in almost 30 years

After nearly three decades of growth, Australia fell into recession after its economy shrank 7 percent in the second quarter, the government said on Wednesday. The country that avoided stumbling during the 2008 global financial crisis could not escape the ravages of Covid-19.

The drop in quarterly G.D.P. is the largest since record-keeping began in 1959. Australia’s tourism and education were hit hard by virus restrictions, as was domestic spending on hotels and restaurants. The downturn came despite over $150 billion in stimulus spending.

In addition, Victoria’s state of emergency was extended by six months on Wednesday, giving officials broad power to impose virus-related restrictions as needed. “The road ahead will be long,” said the country’s treasurer, Josh Frydenberg.