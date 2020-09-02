Who cares about privacy? Not crypto users, says Coin Metrics By Cointelegraph

Who cares about privacy? Not crypto users, says Coin Metrics
The overwhelming majority of crypto transactions do not include privacy tokens, with most traders choosing to move funds transparently rather than privately.
According to crypto analytics firm Coin Metrics’ Sept. 1 State of the Network report, the combined daily transactions of three privacy coins, Zcash (ZEC), Monero (XMR), and Grin (GRIN), equated to only 6% that of (BTC), despite the coins offering substantially more privacy.
