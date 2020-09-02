What now for Bitcoin price? September starts with abrupt BTC sell-off By Cointelegraph

What now for Bitcoin price? September starts with abrupt BTC sell-off
On Sept. 1, a new monthly candle opened with significant optimism. The August monthly candle closed above $11,500 for the first time since the all-time high in 2017. But in the short term, traders are leaning cautious following a sudden sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.
In the last 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) declined by more than 6%, while Ether (ETH) price dropped by 10%. The sentiment around the short-term trend in the cryptocurrency market remains mixed after the rejection.
