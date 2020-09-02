Wests Tigers team meeting leak, David Nofoaluma

Wests Tigers star David Nofoaluma says he’s disappointed details of a candid team meeting was leaked to the media as the club deals with a potential mutiny within the playing group.

Reports surfaced of a crisis meeting on Monday between Tigers players and coach Michael Maguire with the group airing their grievances about his propensity to drop players weekly.

During the exchange players said they were walking on eggshells and weren’t able to gain any confidence out of fear of being dropped after a poor performance.

The Tigers seem to be at a crossroad within Maguire’s tenure as the club deals with another finish outside the top eight for the ninth consecutive year.

Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma. (Getty)

Nofoaluma expressed regret after details of the meeting ended up in the media and warned the leak had the potential to jeopardise trust within the team.

“For myself, I’m pretty disappointed that it even got out because that there can ruin teams,” he said.

“For something like that to get out when it’s an open and honest conversation among the playing group.

“That ‘walking on eggshells’, that came from within the group. The players were honest with each other and we were up front. There’s a lot of noise happening around the club so we’ve just got to deal with it.

Maguire has made several changes to his weekly 17 and has benched halves Benji Marshall and Luke Brooks while also moving pieces in his forward pack. Nofoaluma confirmed the players felt “worried”.

Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire was confronted by his players. (Getty)

“We’d do well after players have been dropped or return from being dropped. We’d play a few good games and then fall straight back down,” he said.

“I think that’s a mindset of the players being a little bit worried about their job security. It would effect anyone.”

Yet the winger admitted it was a bad look for the players airing the club’s dirty laundry to reporters. He pointed to the Roosters as an example of a club with a strong culture that wouldn’t act in such a manner.

“That’s what builds a strong club. Clubs at the top you never hear anything really coming out of their playing group.

“If something happens you don’t hear of it. And I think that’s why they’re so successful, because they’re so tight and rock solid with each other” he said.