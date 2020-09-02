Wests Tigers need to stop media leaks says Brad Fittler

Rugby league legend Brad Fittler says the Wests Tigers will continue to be starved of success if the club is unable to stop private information from being leaked out to the media.

Tigers star David Nofoaluma on Tuesday revealed his disappointment after information was leaked to the media about a team meeting where players expressed their lack of confidence in retaining their spot in the starting side.

Fittler said he feared the Wests Tigers had a number of individuals who were using the club to their own advantage.

The Roosters great said the club will struggle to play finals football until they can put a clamp on the information being spread to the media.

NRL Rd 16 – Panthers v Tigers (Getty)

“I saw David Nofoaluma talk about how he was disappointed in how some information from a brutally honest session got to the media,” Fittler told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“I think the Wests Tigers are still in that situation where people are using the team for their own benefit.

“Information keeps leaking out of there, so every time information leaks out of a club, normally someone’s getting a backhander somewhere along there in the media, that’s how it normally works.

“Until you can get that sorted, then it’s very hard to step up and play in the semi-finals.”