WATCH | Tracking the pandemic: launches Covid-19 dashboard

Covid-19 data is hard to keep track of and hard to find, unless you know

where to search.

With its dashboard, aims to provide readers with all the insight

they need to understand the spread of the coronavirus, in one place.

The dashboard will be expanded and as more data becomes available,

readers will be able to access the most important Covid-19 data for their

sub-district.

Data has become one of the most important tools the public can use to

stay abreast of the spread of Covid-19. But the limited data published by the

health department is hard to find and often difficult to understand.

Aiming to address this key gap in the public’s knowledge, has

launched its Covid-19 dashboard, which will provide readers with key insights

into the pandemic.

It also includes data at a provincial level that is easy to understand

and navigate on mobile and desktop.

VISIT | Covid-19 dashboard

But this is just an initial launch.

The dashboard will soon be expanded to include sub-district level data

for Gauteng and the Western Cape, as well as other key information, including

more detailed graphs and new ones on excess deaths.

The project is aimed at cutting through the noise around Covid-19

statistics to show data in a way that readers will be able to quickly and

easily check the latest trends while on the move, or for a deeper look if they

have .

Looking forward

A Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request filed in

July recently pushed the health department to publish 45 scientific advisories

authored by the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

The publication of the advisories is seen as a major victory for

transparency and accountability around the management of the coronavirus.

also filed a PAIA application for access to more detailed data

that is currently being kept secret by the department, but this application was

refused.

An internal appeal was filed on 19 August.

The Covid-19 dashboard was built specifically with the eventual

release of this data in mind, which will give our audience and the public at

large an unprecedented view into the pandemic.

The dashboard project was supported by the Truth First Foundation, an

NPO aimed at supporting investigative journalism.