WATCH | Tracking the pandemic: launches Covid-19 dashboard

- Covid-19 data is hard to keep track of and hard to find, unless you know
where to search.
- With its dashboard, aims to provide readers with all the insight
they need to understand the spread of the coronavirus, in one place.
- The dashboard will be expanded and as more data becomes available,
readers will be able to access the most important Covid-19 data for their
sub-district.
Data has become one of the most important tools the public can use to
stay abreast of the spread of Covid-19. But the limited data published by the
health department is hard to find and often difficult to understand.
Aiming to address this key gap in the public’s knowledge, has
launched its Covid-19 dashboard, which will provide readers with key insights
into the pandemic.
It also includes data at a provincial level that is easy to understand
and navigate on mobile and desktop.
VISIT | Covid-19 dashboard
But this is just an initial launch.
The dashboard will soon be expanded to include sub-district level data
for Gauteng and the Western Cape, as well as other key information, including
more detailed graphs and new ones on excess deaths.
The project is aimed at cutting through the noise around Covid-19
statistics to show data in a way that readers will be able to quickly and
easily check the latest trends while on the move, or for a deeper look if they
have .
Looking forward
A Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request filed in
July recently pushed the health department to publish 45 scientific advisories
authored by the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.
The publication of the advisories is seen as a major victory for
transparency and accountability around the management of the coronavirus.
also filed a PAIA application for access to more detailed data
that is currently being kept secret by the department, but this application was
refused.
An internal appeal was filed on 19 August.
The Covid-19 dashboard was built specifically with the eventual
release of this data in mind, which will give our audience and the public at
large an unprecedented view into the pandemic.
The dashboard project was supported by the Truth First Foundation, an
NPO aimed at supporting investigative journalism.